Making Military Make Sense!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One of the first things many young veterans will do after they separate from the military is look for a civilian job. When they are filling out applications, they have to make sure civilian employers understand everything a former service member brings to the table. Today Career Engineer Francina Harrison talks about how often times, breaking a bit of a language barrier is the key to presenting that valuable experience and strength.

