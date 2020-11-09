Making Military Make Sense!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One of the first things many young veterans will do after they separate from the military is look for a civilian job. When they are filling out applications, they have to make sure civilian employers understand everything a former service member brings to the table. Today Career Engineer Francina Harrison talks about how often times, breaking a bit of a language barrier is the key to presenting that valuable experience and strength.

Connect with Francina Harrison, The Career Engineer at TCENOW.com
You can also find her on social media and sign up for T-C-E Friday Updates loaded with tips and resources.

