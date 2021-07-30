Making College More Affordable

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A college education is getting more expensive, but scholarship money is available for many students.

Tidewater Community College has $5 million dollars of scholarship money available.

Tidewater Community College
Fall sessions begin on August 23rd at four campuses in Hampton Roads.
Mark your calendars for their Open House… next Saturday, August 7th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Get your future started today by visiting TCC.edu or call (757) 822-1111

