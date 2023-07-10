PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Nexstar’s Day of Caring shined the light on the work of LINK of Hampton Roads. The nonprofit volunteer organization exists to help people help themselves through education, direct services, advocacy and outreach programs. WAVY TV along with our parent company Nexstar, is proud to continue our support of LINK of Hampton Roads.
Be On The Hampton Roads Show
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.