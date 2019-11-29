Make Your Way to the Merry Mile!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Leave no seat belt unbuckled, but take all the friends and family you can fit for an illuminating experience! Dominick Fini describes the many reasons a visit to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront is a Holiday must do!

BayPort Credit Union Holiday Lights Merry Mile
5:30 p.m. nightly through December 31
Virginia Beach Boardwalk
Enter at 2nd Street
Cash only at the gate!
Visit Live On Atlantic.com or call (757) 385-SURF

