Make Your Way to the Merry Mile!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Leave no seat belt unbuckled, but take all the friends and family you can fit for an illuminating experience! Dominick Fini describes the many reasons a visit to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront is a Holiday must do!

BayPort Credit Union Holiday Lights Merry Mile

5:30 p.m. nightly through December 31

Virginia Beach Boardwalk

Enter at 2nd Street

Cash only at the gate!

Visit Live On Atlantic.com or call (757) 385-SURF

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Bayport Credit Union.