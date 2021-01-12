Make Your Home Stunning With Stone

HR Show

by: , Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When raw material straight out of the ground meets cutting edge technology, the beautiful, durable possibilities are practically endless. Today BGG Granite Director of Marketing and Digital Media explained how his company helps customers decide which surface to use, pick their unique slab and install a finished product that is sure to become an upgrade in any home.

BBG Granite
New shop and showroom at 3303 Airline Blvd in Portsmouth
Call (757) 800-3605 or find them online at BBGGranite.com
You can also see what they’re up to on social media @bbggranite

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by BBG Granite.

More From HRS!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***