Make Sure Your Guests Don’t Fast Before the Feast!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Thanksgiving dinner covers one meal on the holiday, but even if the smell of a roasting turkey fills the house in the morning, people still want breakfast! From cinnamon buns to a charcuterie board to keep afternoon appetites under control, Chef Kevin Sharkey offered the many ways 1608 Crafthouse can keep every part of the day delicious while your guests wait for dinner.

1608 Crafthouse

1608 Pleasure House Road in Virginia Beach.

Give them a call at (757) 965-4510 or visit 1608Crafthouse.com

Also connect on social

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 1608 Crafthouse.

