Make A Wish Greater Virginia Marches On Through The Holidays!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads has been very generous over the course of our “Bring Joy To A Child’s Life” donation drive, and Make A Wish Greater Virginia President and CEO Sheri Lambert wanted to thank you personally! You can still help bring joy to a child’s life this holiday by visiting VA.WISH.ORG/WAVY. All donations stay right here in Hampton Roads to support wish initiatives for kids in the community.

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

