‘Make A Wish’ Greater Virginia Is Ready To Spread Joy!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Granting the wishes of children dealing with life-threatening illnesses is a magical mission, and as “Make A Wish,” Greater Virginia President and CEO Sheri Lambert shares, success comes from assembling a great team and using resources wisely!

WAVY-TV has teamed up with local businesses for a special Bring Joy To A Child’s Life holiday donation drive



Visit Va.Wish.org/WAVY to contribute today!



All donations stay right here in Hampton Roads to support wish initiatives for kids in our community.

