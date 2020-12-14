‘Make A Wish’ Greater Virginia Is Ready To Spread Joy!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Granting the wishes of children dealing with life-threatening illnesses is a magical mission, and as “Make A Wish,” Greater Virginia President and CEO Sheri Lambert shares, success comes from assembling a great team and using resources wisely!

WAVY-TV has teamed up with local businesses for a special Bring Joy To A Child’s Life holiday donation drive

Visit Va.Wish.org/WAVY to contribute today!

All donations stay right here in Hampton Roads to support wish initiatives for kids in our community.

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

