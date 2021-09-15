Make a Scarecrow, Make a Difference

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This weekend, you can get into that pumpkin spice frame of mind for a great cause at McDonald Garden Center’s 25th Annual Make A ScareCrow, Make A Difference Fundraiser.

The event, held at the McDonald Garden Center, will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on September 18 and 19 in Virginia Beach.

Event organizers say that a portion of the proceeds will go to benefit CHKD’s new Mental Health Hospital.
Get your tickets online at McDonaldGardenCenter.com before this great event sells out!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by McDonald Garden Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter