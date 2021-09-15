PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This weekend, you can get into that pumpkin spice frame of mind for a great cause at McDonald Garden Center’s 25th Annual Make A ScareCrow, Make A Difference Fundraiser.

The event, held at the McDonald Garden Center, will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on September 18 and 19 in Virginia Beach.

Event organizers say that a portion of the proceeds will go to benefit CHKD’s new Mental Health Hospital.

Get your tickets online at McDonaldGardenCenter.com before this great event sells out!

