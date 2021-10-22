Make A Dog’s Day!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Dog’s make our day every day, but today is “Make A Dog’s Day”.

Tiffany Webb and her doggie friend, Mango, from the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter to talk more about getting the word out about those so-called “hard to adopt” shelter dogs and how you can adopt one.

On October 23rd, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Casey Subaru is sponsoring all dog and cat adoptions at Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter.

They are located at 5843 Jefferson Avenue in Newport News. You can call (757) 933-8900 or visit their website PeninsulaAnimalShelter.com for more information.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru.

