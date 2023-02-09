PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts is celebrating 100 years of arts and education. We got a preview of an upcoming show filled with magic and humor with magician Chris Michael. The performance is Saturday, February 18. Hampton Roads Show viewers can get half price tickets, just enter the promo code: HRS2023.

Suffolk Center for Cultural Art

110 West Finney Ave in Historic Downtown SUffolk

SuffolkCenter.org

757-923-2900

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts.