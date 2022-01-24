PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Macintosh Day celebrates the same day in 1984 when the very first Macintosh computer, the predecessor of today’s Apple computers, was introduced to the public. Ryan Craig at Computer Concepts joined us with his thoughts and how Computer Concepts can help you with your computer or phone.

Computer Concepts

Apple Authorized Service Provider (AASP)

Locations in Yorktown, Williamsburg, and Chesapeake

Visit MyComputerConcepts.com and connect with them on Facebook.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Computer Concepts.