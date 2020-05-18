PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Social distancing and staying home means now may be a convenient time to leave your vehicle in the good hands of Maaco for a few days of pampering! Today Dale Blankenship talked about how addressing exterior damage sooner rather than later will extend the longevity of your car.
Maaco Collison Repair and Auto Painting Center
827 W Pembroke Ave
Hampton
(757) 723-0765
Maaco.com
Facebook – search Maaco Hampton, VA
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Maaco of Hampton Roads
More From HRS!
- Celebrating the Class of 2020
- Today’s Takeout: Pigman’s Bar-B-Que
- The Right Floors For Paws And Claws
- Military Minute: Diving In To Some Major Achievements!
- Maaco of Hampton Roads Says Now Is The Perfect Time For New Paint!