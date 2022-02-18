PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Do you love your teeth? Do they sparkle and shine? If not, you may want to consider Love Your Teeth.

Angie Bruse joined HRS with all the details and a special deal.

Love Your Teeth

If you want to give Love Your Teeth a try, you can take advantage of this special offer for Hampton Roads Show viewers, where you can save 50%! You can also get free shipping and a free Go Pen!

Visit loveyourteeth.com or call (800) 729-0193

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Love Your Teeth.