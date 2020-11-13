Love Your Loo with West Shore Home

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If your bathroom is not exactly what you’d call your favorite room in the house, you may want to call West Shore Home! Today Jay Wainright explained how they make a big impact in a small space, and turn it into the sanctuary you deserve!

West Shore Home

Call West Shore Home at (757) 272-1634 to turn your ultimate bathroom dream into reality.

Free installation with no payments and no interest for 24 months.

You can also find them online at WestShoreBATH.com and on Facebook @WestShoreHome

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored By West Shore Home.

More From HRS!