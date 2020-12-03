Looking For Answers and Volunteers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis is not easy to say, and it’s definitely not easy to breathe if you suffer with this condition.
Pulmonologist Dr. Vijay Subraminiam shared the details of a new clinical research study that offers extra care for participants, and hope for patients everywhere.
Tidewater Physicians Multi Specialty Group
I-P-F Investigational Treatment Trial
Call (757) 741-0981 or email ClinicalTrials@TPMGPC.com
You can also visit ClinicalTrial.net
