Looking For Answers and Volunteers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis is not easy to say, and it’s definitely not easy to breathe if you suffer with this condition.

Pulmonologist Dr. Vijay Subraminiam shared the details of a new clinical research study that offers extra care for participants, and hope for patients everywhere.

Tidewater Physicians Multi Specialty Group

I-P-F Investigational Treatment Trial

Call (757) 741-0981 or email ClinicalTrials@TPMGPC.com

You can also visit ClinicalTrial.net

