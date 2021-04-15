Local Chef Brings Life Experience ‘Full Circle’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – At 14 years old, AJ Hyman says he was given the chance to work for one of Hampton Roads’ most well known chefs, the late Bobby Huber. Hyman says the opportunity to learn skills, and the value of hard work, was life changing for him. Now he passes on the same opportunities to young people who also might need a little help to see what’s possible in their futures. The “Full Circle Project” is a culinary camp, but the kitchen is just the start of this fast growing community.
