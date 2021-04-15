Local Chef Brings Life Experience ‘Full Circle’

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – At 14 years old, AJ Hyman says he was given the chance to work for one of Hampton Roads’ most well known chefs, the late Bobby Huber. Hyman says the opportunity to learn skills, and the value of hard work, was life changing for him. Now he passes on the same opportunities to young people who also might need a little help to see what’s possible in their futures. The “Full Circle Project” is a culinary camp, but the kitchen is just the start of this fast growing community.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***