Local Business Helping Ukraine

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We’ve all been watching and everyone feels for the people of Ukraine as the war continues abroad, but for one local business owner, Ukraine is home. Her entire family is still there fighting for their family and their lives.

Ulyana Wingard is the Owner and CEO of Garage Brewery, and like all Ukrainians, is proud, fearless, and strong. She’s trying to do what she can here in Hampton Roads to help the effort abroad.

Ulyana designed shirts to sell that contain messages in support of Ukraine and 100% of the proceeds will go to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense to support the army, and the Ministry of Health to help medics. You can pre-order shirts now or there is an option to donate without purchasing the $30 shirt. More information can be found here.