Living River Trust: 500 Acres of Land Preserved

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — This year marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and keeping our planet beautiful starts in our own backyards with a focus on conservation and preservation.

Living River Trust is the only local land conservation group in Hampton Roads. Today on the HRS, John Harbin with LRT joined Chris Reckling with a big announcement on 500 acres of land preserved in Hampton Roads.

The Living River Trust is a sister organization to the Elizabeth River Project. They have just kicked off the #LOVELIZ social media awareness campaign. Please share your photos, videos, thoughts, poems and stories inspired by life along the Elizabeth River.

Elizabeth River Project

Share your photos, video, songs and stories at ElizabethRiverProject.ORG

Connect on social media for Earth Day inspiration every day!

MORE FROM HRS!