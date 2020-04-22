Living River Trust: 500 Acres of Land Preserved

Live Now
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — This year marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and keeping our planet beautiful starts in our own backyards with a focus on conservation and preservation.
Living River Trust is the only local land conservation group in Hampton Roads. Today on the HRS, John Harbin with LRT joined Chris Reckling with a big announcement on 500 acres of land preserved in Hampton Roads.

The Living River Trust is a sister organization to the Elizabeth River Project. They have just kicked off the #LOVELIZ social media awareness campaign. Please share your photos, videos, thoughts, poems and stories inspired by life along the Elizabeth River.

