Live Music on the Peninsula

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Good Vibes Concert Hall and Venue is open and there are big things coming up! Good Vibes Concert Hall Owner, Matt Lockhart, and Bar Manager, Tim Brant, joined us on the show to share the exciting performers to look forward to this month.



Good Vibes Concert Hall City Center in Newport News

Don’t forget: George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic are coming to Good Vibes Thursday, February 17th!

More information online:

goodvibesva.com

Follow them on Facebook and Instagram for upcoming events.

This segment of the Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Good Vibes Concert Hall.