Live Music on the Peninsula

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Good Vibes Concert Hall and Venue is open and there are big things coming up! Good Vibes Concert Hall Owner, Matt Lockhart, and Bar Manager, Tim Brant, joined us on the show to share the exciting performers to look forward to this month.

Good Vibes Concert Hall City Center in Newport News
Don’t forget: George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic are coming to Good Vibes Thursday, February 17th!
