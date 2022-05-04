PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Good Vibes Concert Hall and Venue has a string of big things coming up! Owner Matt Lockhart joined HRS with all the details.

Good Vibes Concert Hall

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta and Margarita Madness with Los Lobos Tribute Band and Mariachi Bands

Friday, May 6 – Grammy Winner Victor Wooten Featuring Steve Bailey and Gregg Bissonette

Sunday, May 8 – Mothers Day Brunch at 11:00 a.m. with the World’s Biggest Bloody Mary Bar.

goodvibesva.com

