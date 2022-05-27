WAVY.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Sponsored Content
Posted: May 27, 2022 / 12:56 PM EDT
Updated: May 27, 2022 / 12:56 PM EDT
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It was great to have Thomas Kavanagh perform for Live Music Friday. He sang his new single, “Changing”.
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Good Vibes Music Hall
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.
The Hampton Roads Show