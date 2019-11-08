Live Music Friday: The Remainders

WAVY.com
by: Kyle Bloom
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s great to welcome The Remainders to the Live Music Friday stage for their HRS debut.
Click here to see another great number they performed after the show!
Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PLAY NOW! To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.
The Hampton Roads Show