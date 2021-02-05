Live Music Friday: Starcoast

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our great friends in Starcoast have a new single and we’re happy to premiere the video for “Believe In Love.” After seeing their fellow independent visual and musical artists give up on their work due to the COVID-19 challenge, the band was inspired to reconnect art and artists virtually to share love, support, and positivity.

They’re asking artists everywhere to keep it going by creating a virtual art gallery fueled by positivity and inspiration and posting or sharing a story on Instagram tagging @starcoast.music and using #believeinlove.