Live Music Friday: Sarah Faith

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Singer/songwriter Sarah Faith is making her Live Music Friday debut. She will be performing a virtual concert Saturday, March 27 at 8 p.m. – click here to grab your ticket. Sarah is also about to release her new full length album and members of her bandcamp will get to hear it first.
HRS Contests
Be On The Hampton Roads Show
Be On The Hampton Roads Show
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.