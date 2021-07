RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A plan to have the entire state of Virginia outfitted for broadband internet access is being accelerated thanks to a recent announcement by Gov. Ralph Northam.

The governor on Friday said the state plans to use $700 million of the $4.3 billion in federal funds available to the commonwealth through the American Rescue Plan Act to expedite the deployment of last-mile broadband infrastructure to unserved areas.