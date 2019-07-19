1  of  2
Live Music Friday: Michael Paul Lawson

Live Music Friday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s great to welcome back Michael Paul Lawson to the Live Music Friday stage. His new album, “Some Fights You’ll Never Win”, is out now and he’s having an album release show tonight at the ODU Goode Theatre.

