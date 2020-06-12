Live Music Friday: Magic Giant

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It is great to have Magic Giant join us from their backyard in LA. They have performed on Today, Good Morning America and now they are on the Live Music Friday virtual stage. Magic Giant was scheduled to play at Elevation 27 in April, but that show was canceled due to the pandemic.

