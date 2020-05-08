Live Music Friday: Lena Klett

Live Music Friday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — We have another great Living Room Jams edition of Live Music Friday. Singer-songwriter Lena Klett debuts her new song for us!

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories