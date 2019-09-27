Live Music Friday: Lena Klett

WAVY.com
by: Kyle Bloom
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s always great when singer/songwriter Lena Klett performs for us on Live Music Friday.
She just released her new EP “Ascend” and she’s having a release show tomorrow night at Elation Brewing Company in Norfolk.
The Hampton Roads Show