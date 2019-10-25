Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 4pm

Live Music Friday: Karla Crump

Live Music Friday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s Live Music Friday and we’re happy to welcome Karla Crump to the HRS stage.

You can see her perform at the 7th Annual Jazz Legacy Foundation Gala Weekend Grand Finale Sunday, November 10.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories