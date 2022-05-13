WAVY.com
by: Kyle Bloom
Posted: May 13, 2022 / 01:45 PM EDT
Updated: May 13, 2022 / 01:45 PM EDT
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s great to have singer/songwriter Jonah Ross on HRS. He performed his new single, “Close To Me.”
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Good Vibes Concert Hall.
