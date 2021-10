RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, Governor Ralph Northam announced that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.8% in September as the state’s labor force recorded an over-the-year gain of 69,300 jobs.

Data also shows that the number of employed residents rose to 4,084,410 - an increase of 4,747. That number, however, is nearly three times less than the increase reported in August.