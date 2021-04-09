Live Music Friday: Courtney Dickinson

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Singer/songwriter Courtney Dickinson joins us for her Live Music Friday debut. She just released her new single, “Convenience Store”, and performed an exclusive acoustic rendition just for HRS. You can get your copy of “Convenience Store” here.
