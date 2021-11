PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY/AP) — The 17-year-old son of Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin attempted to vote twice in Tuesday's election, election officials confirm to 10 On Your Side.

The statement from Fairfax County, which identified the teen as Youngkin’s 17-year-old son, said he attempted to vote on two different occasions at the Great Falls Library but was told he was not allowed to vote due to his age.