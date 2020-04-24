PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For our Living Room Jams edition of Live Music Friday, Celeste Kellogg performs an exclusive, stripped-down version of her song “Carolina.”
Her EP, “Keep It On Repeat,” is available now.
