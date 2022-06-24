WAVY.com
by: Kyle Bloom, Sponsored Content
Posted: Jun 24, 2022 / 04:18 PM EDT
Updated: Jun 24, 2022 / 04:18 PM EDT
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Singer/songwriter Adam Cousins joined us for his HRS debut. He performed his single, “Our Lives”, for Live Music Friday.
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Good Vibes Concert Hall in Newport News.
The Hampton Roads Show