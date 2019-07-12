Live Music Friday: The Last Bison

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -- Our studio audience today was from the Virginia Beach Funny Bone and they are here to get us pumped up for some healing laughter this weekend at the VB STRONG COMEDY MARATHON FUNDRAISER!

#VBSTRONG COMEDY MARATHONPresented by the Hampton Roads Show, Virginia Beach Funny Bone and PUSH Comedy TheatreSunday, July 14thNoon to MidnightVirginia Beach Funny BoneBenefits Virginia Beach Tragedy FundTickets and Information, visit this link or call 757-213-5555