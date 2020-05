PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) - The American Red Cross wants to remind you it is still important, and still safe, to give the lifesaving gift of blood. Today, Michelle Ellis-Young talked about how you can make an appointment to be a hero, and participate in an upcoming drive.

WAVY-TV & FOX 43 Memorial Day Blood DriveFriday, May 22 through Monday, May 25Taylor Bend and Greenbrier Family YMCAs in ChesapeakePatrick Henry Mall in Newport NewsVisit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to make your appointment.