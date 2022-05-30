PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Dr. Beach, AKA Dr. Stephen Leatherman, recently put out his list of top 10 beaches in the United States, and two beaches in North Carolina made the list with one outer beach sitting in the top spot! Dr. Beach tells us why North Carolina beaches rank high on his list.

1. Ocracoke Lifeguarded Beach, Outer Banks of North Carolina

2. Caladesi Island State Park, Dunedin/Clearwater, Florida

3. Coopers Beach, Southhampton, New York

4. St. Georga Island State Park, Florida Panhandle

5. Duke Kahanamoku Beach, Oahu, Hawaii

6. Lighthouse Beach, Buxton, Outer Banks of North Carolina

7. Coronado Beach, San Diego, California

8. Wailea Beach, Maui, Hawaii

9. Beachwalker Park, Kiawah Island, South Carolina

10. Coast Guard Beach, Cape Cod, Massachusetts