PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – LinkedIn just released its report of the Top Companies in 2022 and ranked the 50 best workplaces to grow your career in the USA. The Career Engineer, Francina Harrison joined us with her thoughts and favorite picks from this new list.

