Light of Hope Gala

HR Show
Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Center for Sexual Assault Survivors is committed to creating a world that is free from sexual violence, intimate partner violence, and human trafficking. They offer free and confidential programs and counseling to anyone looking for support services and in order to keep these programs free to Hampton Roads they host fundraisers throughout the year and this year for the very first time They are hosting ‘The Light of Hope Gala.’

The Light of Hope Gala is happening this Saturday, September 25 from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Downing Gross Cultural Arts Center in Newport News. There will be live music a silent auction and prize bingo! Tickets are 50 dollars and proceeds go directly into funding programs for the center.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, you can call The Center’s 24/7 hotline at (757) 236-5260.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter