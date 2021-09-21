PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Center for Sexual Assault Survivors is committed to creating a world that is free from sexual violence, intimate partner violence, and human trafficking. They offer free and confidential programs and counseling to anyone looking for support services and in order to keep these programs free to Hampton Roads they host fundraisers throughout the year and this year for the very first time They are hosting ‘The Light of Hope Gala.’

The Light of Hope Gala is happening this Saturday, September 25 from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Downing Gross Cultural Arts Center in Newport News. There will be live music a silent auction and prize bingo! Tickets are 50 dollars and proceeds go directly into funding programs for the center.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, you can call The Center’s 24/7 hotline at (757) 236-5260.