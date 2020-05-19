Life Is Better With Toppings!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether you prefer to pile on fresh fruit, or like to see how the cookie crumbles atop your frozen yogurt, delicious options are coming back to both OBX Frozen Yogurt locations! Listen to owner Jeff Schwartzenberg talk about the steps they’ve taken to follow re-opening guidelines, and make sure no one goes without their favorite cool treats!

OBX Frozen Yogurt

Southern Shores location serving carry-out

Duck location opening Thursday

(252) 261-2697

OBXFROYO.com and on social media.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by OBX Frozen Yogurt.

