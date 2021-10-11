Leveraging Your LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether you’re looking to take the next steps in your career or connecting with peers and professionals. Networking is key and LinkedIn is where it’s happening. Most talent recruiters are on the site, and it’s a great place to make an impression.

The Career Engineer, Francina Harrison show us how to help make sure you’re making the right impression and using LinkedIn to your advantage is.

To connect with Francina Harrison , you can go to tcenow.com or find her on social media @careerengineer.