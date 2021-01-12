Level Up Your Money Moves!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Interfaith Alliance at the Beach is presenting a free forum on Zoom this month to introduce the “BankOn Hampton Roads” program to students. Virginia Beach City Public Schools social worker and IAB member Dustin Schwandt explained this incredible opportunity for young people looking to take steps now toward steady financial footing in the future. If you would like to participate in the January 21st program, register HERE.
