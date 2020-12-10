Let The Neighborhood Harvest Pick Your Gifts, and Deliver Them Too!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Neighborhood Harvest can take holiday meal planning and preparation off of your plate — but their commitment to the freshest meats, produce, cheese, and quality baked foods also makes TNH a great gift. Today, Thomas Vandiver shared the specialty items and services available through the holidays and beyond.

The Neighborhood Harvest
Call The Neighborhood Harvest at (757) 809-3577 to sign up and place your order.
You can also visit TheNeighborhoodHarvest.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram
Use the code “HRSHOW” to waive the sign-up fee!

