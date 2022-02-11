Lessons In Love

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Long deployments, frequent moves are job training separations are part of several struggles that military families face.

With COVID-19 and everyday stressors added into that mix, many couples look for a little extra help and support. That’s where the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at The Up Center in Virginia Beach comes in.

Find out more about the clinic and get a few simple lessons in love from Clinic Director Quanda Dulin.

If you or your family are in need of a little counseling, and you are a member of the military, go to theupcenter.org.

