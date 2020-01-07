Legendary Comfort and Style

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The best NFL weekend of the season is coming up and now is a great time to plan a comfortable and cozy football party at home. Great food and comfortable seating is a must and a great place to start is at the newly remodeled La-Z-Boy Home Furnishing and Decor in Virginia Beach where it is so much more than comfy recliners.

La-Z-Boy Home Furnishing and Decor
Check out the newly remodeled showroom!
5300 Virginia Beach Boulevard
(757) 490-6057
LA-Z-BOY.COM/WASHINGTON-DC

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Enter this week for a chance to win tickets to see "Monster Jam" at Hampton Coliseum, January 17-19. PLAY NOW! 

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories