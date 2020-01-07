Legendary Comfort and Style

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The best NFL weekend of the season is coming up and now is a great time to plan a comfortable and cozy football party at home. Great food and comfortable seating is a must and a great place to start is at the newly remodeled La-Z-Boy Home Furnishing and Decor in Virginia Beach where it is so much more than comfy recliners.

La-Z-Boy Home Furnishing and Decor

Check out the newly remodeled showroom!

5300 Virginia Beach Boulevard

(757) 490-6057

LA-Z-BOY.COM/WASHINGTON-DC

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries.