PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Now is a great time to spruce up your home with new decor and furnishings. The perfect place to start is at the newly remodeled La-Z-Boy Home Furnishings and Decor in Virginia Beach, where it is so much more than just recliners.

LA-Z-BOY Home Furnishings and Decor

Check out the newly remodeled showroom

5300 Virginia Beach Boulevard in Virginia Beach (757) 490-6057

LA-Z-BOY.COM/WASHINGTON-DC

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by La-Z-Boy.