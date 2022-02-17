Slips and Fall Accident Tips

Legal Matters

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — When accidents happen we can be in a bit of a shock and we may not know what we need to do at the moment. Considering a plan of action in advance can help you at that moment. Kalfus and Nachman Attorney, Tom Fitzgerald, joined HRS with some information on how we can be prepared and why.

Kalfus & Nachman Attorneys at Law serving Virginia and Northeast North Carolina for more than 40 years
Visit KalfusNachman.com or call the office at (757) 461-4900. You can also connect on social media!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kalfus & Nachman.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter